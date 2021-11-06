× Expand HOOF Come visit with all the farm animals at HOOF!

Our last community farm tour of the year… and we only have two this year, so don’t miss this!

Come learn about the farm animals of HOOF and sustainable homestead farm life at Greenlands Farm. HOOF has a variety of animals to meet (baby cow, baby goats, pony, llama, chickens, ducks, turkey, pigs), all ready to teach you about animal science and animal welfare! Enjoy a day with your family and friends, you’re welcome to bring a picnic and blanket to enjoy at our wooded picnic area!

The tours happen on the hour, starting at 10am and last tour is at 2pm (ending at 3pm).

Your tour will be around 40-50 minutes (each tour starting on the hour), full of information on farm animal science (including animals like goats, horses, rabbits, chickens, llamas, and pigs) and sustainable homestead farming. The Greenlands Farm fruit orchard will be the focus for organic produce and their various compost techniques will be discussed. Enjoy more time with the animals before and after your tour in the petting farm!

All proceeds benefit Helpers Of Our Farm, an NC nonprofit organization, who’s mission is to teach about animal kindness, animal science, an ownership responsibility to create a better world for animals and humans. All the teaching animals of HOOF are rescued, re-homed, or adopted farm animals and are provided sanctuary by the support of donors, volunteers, and fundraisers. HOOF teaches through group farm tours, in schools, and at local businesses and community events. HOOF and Greenlands Farm, where the farm animal sanctuary is, have been proudly teaching in their community since 2012. Greenlands Farm is a sustainable homestead farm, teaching about sustainable living you can apply to your life and home.

Our public tours are normally $10 per person, we are suggesting a special donation for our community of only $5 per person! Donate now

Tour 1: 10am – 10.55am, $5 suggested donation

Tour 2: 11am – 11.55am, $5 suggested donation

Tour 3: 12pm – 12.55pm, $5 suggested donation

Tour 4: 1pm -1.55pm, $5 suggested donation

Tour 5: 2pm – 2.55pm, $5 suggested donation

Parking is at 604 Midway Road SE, Bolivia, NC. We apologize in advance: we are a rural farm, restrooms are not available for this event.

Visit the website to read more information about the event along with rules for the event.