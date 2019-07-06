Cape Fear Museum presents: Star Lab
NHC Public Library Downtown 210 Chestnut St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Take a break from the summer heat and enjoy one of the showings of an exciting full-dome 15 minute film in Cape Fear Museum’s portable, digital planetarium. This family-friendly program is fun and appropriate for all ages. Space is limited and adult participation is required. No registration required for this Free program. Film will start at approximately 2:00, 2:15, 2:30, and 2:45.
Kids & Family