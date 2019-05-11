CAM Community Day

to Google Calendar - CAM Community Day - 2019-05-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - CAM Community Day - 2019-05-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CAM Community Day - 2019-05-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - CAM Community Day - 2019-05-11 10:00:00

Cameron Art Museum 3210 S. 17th St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412

Bring your family and friends to a free community day at the Cameron Art Museum and view two exhibitions:  A Time When Art is Everywhere: teamLab and Minnie, Clyde, Annie, Vollis.

Admission is free on this special day only. Local artists will be in the galleries to help visitors craft their own creations. This project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Info

Cameron Art Museum 3210 S. 17th St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
910-395-5999
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - CAM Community Day - 2019-05-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - CAM Community Day - 2019-05-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CAM Community Day - 2019-05-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - CAM Community Day - 2019-05-11 10:00:00