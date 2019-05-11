× Expand Cameron Art Museum Join us at CAM Community Day and enjoy our interactive exhibition!

Bring your family and friends to a free community day at the Cameron Art Museum and view two exhibitions: A Time When Art is Everywhere: teamLab and Minnie, Clyde, Annie, Vollis.

Admission is free on this special day only. Local artists will be in the galleries to help visitors craft their own creations. This project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.