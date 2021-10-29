× Expand Leland Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Department Boo Ball @ the Leland Cultural Arts Center on Oct. 29 from 7PM to 9PM

This Spooktacular party is not for the faint of heart, but for the fun of heart! Don your best costume and boogie to Halloween jams from 7PM to 9PM on October 29 at the Leland Cultural Arts Center. Buy tickets at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/168120361527

Reserve a table for 8 by purchasing all 8 tickets at one time and contact the Leland Cultural Arts Center with your reservation name.