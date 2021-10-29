Boo Ball

Leland Cultural Arts Center 1212 Magnolia Village Way, Leland, North Carolina 28451

This Spooktacular party is not for the faint of heart, but for the fun of heart! Don your best costume and boogie to Halloween jams from 7PM to 9PM on October 29 at the Leland Cultural Arts Center. Buy tickets at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/168120361527

Reserve a table for 8 by purchasing all 8 tickets at one time and contact the Leland Cultural Arts Center with your reservation name.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
910-385-9891
