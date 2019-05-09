Black History Hike May 9/ June 6 @ 10 am

to Google Calendar - Black History Hike May 9/ June 6 @ 10 am - 2019-05-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Black History Hike May 9/ June 6 @ 10 am - 2019-05-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Black History Hike May 9/ June 6 @ 10 am - 2019-05-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - Black History Hike May 9/ June 6 @ 10 am - 2019-05-09 10:00:00

MLK Center 401 S. 8th St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

This Urban Hike will be one and a half to two miles long. It will start at the MLK Center, on 8th and will meander around the area including 7th Street – to cover the Gregory Congregational Church where we will discuss the Wilmington Ten and up to 10th Street where Williston “Normal”School will be discussed before heading over to Castle and 11th Street.Meet at MLK Center

May 9 / June 6 @ 10 am

Cost: Free

Registration Required

tinyurl.com/y3lsnhps

Info

MLK Center 401 S. 8th St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
Education & Learning
9102540907
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Black History Hike May 9/ June 6 @ 10 am - 2019-05-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Black History Hike May 9/ June 6 @ 10 am - 2019-05-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Black History Hike May 9/ June 6 @ 10 am - 2019-05-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - Black History Hike May 9/ June 6 @ 10 am - 2019-05-09 10:00:00