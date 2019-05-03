Bird Hikes First Friday
Halyburton Park 4099 S. 17th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
Join park staff for a leisurely bird-watching stroll around Halyburton Park the first Friday of each month. We’ll search for migrants and point out year-round bird species too. These walks are for beginner birders and all are welcome. FREE
Date: 5/3, 6/7, 7/5, 8/2
Time: 9-10:30am
Ages: 5 and up
Cost: FREE
Location: Halyburton Park Event Center
Outdoor