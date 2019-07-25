Battleship 101

Google Calendar - Battleship 101 - 2019-07-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Battleship 101 - 2019-07-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Battleship 101 - 2019-07-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - Battleship 101 - 2019-07-25 10:00:00

Battleship North Carolina 1 Battleship Road, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

Friendly, knowledgeable volunteers stationed throughout the ship engage visitors in specific subjects and areas including: gunnery, radar, sick bay, galley, engineering, and daily shipboard life. Try on helmets, raise signal flags, “text” using semaphore flags, tap out your name using Morse code, talk on rotary phones and sound-powered phones, create personal stencils, type on vintage typewriters and more! A great event for all ages. Bring your questions and cameras!

Info

Battleship North Carolina 1 Battleship Road, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
9103999113
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Battleship 101 - 2019-07-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Battleship 101 - 2019-07-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Battleship 101 - 2019-07-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - Battleship 101 - 2019-07-25 10:00:00