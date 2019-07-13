Battleship 101

× Expand Photo by Kim Sincox, Battleship Staff. Young visitors enjoy typing on vintage typewriters using real WWII Battleship radio message and typing paper.

Friendly, knowledgeable volunteers stationed throughout the ship engage visitors in specific subjects and areas including: gunnery, radar, sick bay, galley, engineering, and daily shipboard life. Try on helmets, raise signal flags, “text” using semaphore flags, tap out your name using Morse code, talk on rotary phones and sound-powered phones, create personal stencils, type on vintage typewriters and more! A great event for all ages. Bring your questions and cameras!