To provide youth who are planning to babysit with the knowledge and skills necessary to safely and responsibly give care for children and infants. This training will help participants to develop leadership skills; learn how to develop a babysitting business, keep themselves and others safe and help children behave; and learn about basic child care and basic first aid. Please Note * Bring a snack and lunch to class. Free as part of an educational grant sponsored by the New Hanover County Friends of the Public Library. To attend this class you must first register and attend the Books and Babysitting class on May 6th.