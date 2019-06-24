Auditions for Godspell
Wesley Memorial United Methodist 1401 College Road, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
×
GODSPELL
GODSPELL
AUDITIONS FOR GODSPELL
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church
Activity Center (204 Pine Grove Dr.)
June 24 & 25 5pm-7pm
For ages 13 & up. Be prepared to sing a song (accompanist provided or you may sing with a track) read a script, and dance.
Contact: bettsyc@welcometowesley.com or 910-791-4092
https://www.facebook.com/events/190164635235809/
Info
Wesley Memorial United Methodist 1401 College Road, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403 View Map
Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality, Theater & Dance