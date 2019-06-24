Auditions for Godspell

Wesley Memorial United Methodist 1401 College Road, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403

AUDITIONS FOR GODSPELL

Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church

Activity Center (204 Pine Grove Dr.)

June 24 & 25 5pm-7pm

For ages 13 & up. Be prepared to sing a song (accompanist provided or you may sing with a track) read a script, and dance.

Contact: bettsyc@welcometowesley.com or 910-791-4092

https://www.facebook.com/events/190164635235809/

Wesley Memorial United Methodist 1401 College Road, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality, Theater & Dance
612-240-6878
