Alien Architecture
NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
Aliens have landed and need shelter! Boy and girls of all ages are welcome to come and construct habitats for them. We will be using materials found on the library grounds and tin foil. This activity will take place behind the library and beside the fire station.
Info
NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405 View Map
Kids & Family