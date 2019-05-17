Airlie Gardens Summer Concert Series

Airlie Gardens 300 Airlie Rd, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403

Machine Gun, 80’s covers and more. Seating for concerts is open-lawn, and all outdoors lawn chairs are permitted. On-site food & beverage items, or bring your own food and enjoy a picnic on the lawn! Open to the public, but tickets must be purchased in advance at www.airliegardens.org.

Info

Airlie Gardens 300 Airlie Rd, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
