Acton Children’s Business Fair

NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405

Come and visit the booths and meet the children who will be offering their products and services to the public. Kids ages 6 - 17 create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace. The kidpreneurs are responsible for the setup, sales, and interacting with customers. 

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
