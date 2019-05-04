Acton Children’s Business Fair
NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
Come and visit the booths and meet the children who will be offering their products and services to the public. Kids ages 6 - 17 create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace. The kidpreneurs are responsible for the setup, sales, and interacting with customers.
Info
NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family