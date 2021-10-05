Exhibit Explorers

The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

The Children's Museum of Wilmington features four jam packed levels of interactive, hands-on exhibits and experiences. Each Wednesday afternoon, join our educators as we explore each and every awesome exhibit. Discover the Museum through a new lens every week! This activity is recommended for all ages!

10/5 - Music with Boom Wackers

10/12 - Coin Vortex

10/19 - Giving Tree

10/26 – Skele-World

Info

The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Kids & Family
Google Calendar - Exhibit Explorers - 2021-10-05 15:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Exhibit Explorers - 2021-10-05 15:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Exhibit Explorers - 2021-10-05 15:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Exhibit Explorers - 2021-10-05 15:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Exhibit Explorers - 2021-10-12 15:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Exhibit Explorers - 2021-10-12 15:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Exhibit Explorers - 2021-10-12 15:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Exhibit Explorers - 2021-10-12 15:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Exhibit Explorers - 2021-10-19 15:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Exhibit Explorers - 2021-10-19 15:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Exhibit Explorers - 2021-10-19 15:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Exhibit Explorers - 2021-10-19 15:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Exhibit Explorers - 2021-10-26 15:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Exhibit Explorers - 2021-10-26 15:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Exhibit Explorers - 2021-10-26 15:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Exhibit Explorers - 2021-10-26 15:30:00 ical