Exhibit Explorers

The Children's Museum of Wilmington features four jam packed levels of interactive, hands-on exhibits and experiences. Each Wednesday afternoon, join our educators as we explore each and every awesome exhibit. Discover the Museum through a new lens every week! This activity is recommended for all ages!

10/5 - Music with Boom Wackers

10/12 - Coin Vortex

10/19 - Giving Tree

10/26 – Skele-World