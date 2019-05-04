20th Annual Festival Latino

An opportunity for people from different cultures to enjoy each other's company, and share their experiences. The event includes authentic cuisine from various Latino countries, among them Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, Colombia, and Venezuela. Also: Piñatas every hour, live music, clowns, mascots, balloons, giant inflatable rides, shows every half hour, lots of games with prizes, and a salsa dance contest. Sunday's festival includes entertainment, food and a childrens' soccer tournament where anyone can play.