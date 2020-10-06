Pumpkin Patches around Wilmington 2020

× Expand Wesley Memorial Wesley-Memorial-Pumpkin-Patch

With the day-time temperatures slowly but gradually dropping and the evenings growing cooler, it means it's that time again to start picking some pumpkins! While you can easily find a stock of pumpkins at several grocery stores in the area, many families choose a trip to the local pumpkin patch. The Greater Wilmington area has a variety of locations where families can go and choose just the right pumpkin for carving, decorating, and cooking this season. Here are several local patches las well as a few within a short drive out to the country.

The Pumpkin Patch at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church

1401 S. College Road

Wilmington, NC 28403

A tradition since 1990, many folks have a whole lifetime of pictures of their children taken in the midst of the big gourds. The pumpkins come on consignment from an Indian reservation in New Mexico, and are maintained by youths from Wesley Memorial.

The Pumpkin Patch will open starting October 17 and will remain open until the October 31 or until there are no pumpkins left. The Patch will be open from 1pm to 7pm Monday thru Friday and 12pm to 7pm Saturday and Sunday.. All types of payment are accepted, including Apple Pay.

For more information https://www.facebook.com/pg/WesleyPumpkinPatch

Barr Evergreens Halloween Pumpkin Patch

2715 Shipyard Blvd

Wilmington, NC 28412

Hours: Open every day from 9am-9pm from now until October 31st.

The pumpkins of all sizes are homegrown and grower direct from the Barr family. Visit the walk up trailer for decorative supplies. Barr has pumpkins, straw and mums. Barr Evergreens has been growing pumpkins on our family farm for the for many years.

Mike's Farm

600 Haw Branch Rd, Beulaville, NC 28518

During the month of October the hayride takes a stop at our Pumpkin Patch. You can walk through the fields and select the perfect pumpkin to bring home. Hayrides run Tuesday & Wednesday from 1:00-5:00, Thursday & Friday from 1:00-8:00, and Saturday from 10:00-8:00. The cost is $2.00 per person for ages 3 and older. Pumpkins are weighed and run $0.69 per pound with a $3.00 minimum.

https://www.facebook.com/pg/Mikes-Farm-197260721376/

Indigo Farms

1542 Hickman Rd. NW, Calabash, NC 28467

Pumpkins are available for purchase Oct. 10 and 17 , 10am - 2pm

The Great Pumpkin Patch at Plantation Nursery

2307 North College Road

Wilmington, NC 28405

You can do your own pumpkin picking at a locally owned and operated pumpkin patch! There are pumpkins, gourds, mums and straw bails available.

Hours are Mon - Fri 11am - 7pm, weekends 9am - 9pm

For more information, call 910-231-9638 or visit https://www.facebook.com/plantationlandscapes/