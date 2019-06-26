4th of July Festivities And Fireworks

× Expand Wikimedia Commons Fireworks BSNC

Here are a few of the nearby festivities that are sure to help your family celebrate Independence Day.

July 1 - 4

N.C. 4th of July Festival Southport/Oak Island

Music, entertainment, art shows, beach day, food concessions, and festival parade. See www.nc4thofjuly.com for more information

July 2

North Carolina Symphony’s Stars & Stripes 2019 Wilson Center CFCC

Showtime: 7:30pm, Doors: 6:30pm. Old-fashioned salute to the Red, White, and Blue. Hear patriotic favorites and high-spirited classics.

July 3

The Fourth of July Music & Fireworks Gazebo Stage, Carolina Beach Boardwalk

Music and Independence Day Fireworks starring Polar Bear Blues. Music starts at 6:30 PM and fireworks will follow at around 9 PM.

July 4

4th of July with Massive Grass Pier 33

Dance to newgrass sound before and after the fireworks! 6pm - 10pm

July 4

July 4th Celebration Riverfront Park

Food and musical entertainment, fireworks begin at 9:05pm