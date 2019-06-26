4th of July Festivities And Fireworks

Wikimedia Commons
Fireworks BSNC
Here are a few of the nearby festivities that are sure to help your family celebrate Independence Day.
July 1 - 4
N.C. 4th of July Festival Southport/Oak Island
Music, entertainment, art shows, beach day, food concessions, and festival parade. See www.nc4thofjuly.com for more information
July 2
North Carolina Symphony’s Stars & Stripes 2019 Wilson Center CFCC
Showtime: 7:30pm, Doors: 6:30pm. Old-fashioned salute to the Red, White, and Blue. Hear patriotic favorites and high-spirited classics.
July 3
The Fourth of July Music & Fireworks Gazebo Stage, Carolina Beach Boardwalk
Music and Independence Day Fireworks starring Polar Bear Blues. Music starts at 6:30 PM and fireworks will follow at around 9 PM.
July 4
4th of July with Massive Grass Pier 33
Dance to newgrass sound before and after the fireworks! 6pm - 10pm
July 4
July 4th Celebration Riverfront Park
Food and musical entertainment, fireworks begin at 9:05pm