Holiday Happenings Nov 2019

Welcome in the season with these holiday family favorite events.

2019 Cape Fear Festival of Trees

NC Aquarium Fort Fisher

November 18 - Jan 2

50 uniquely-decorated trees will line the mezzanine and exhibit areas of the aquarium offering visitors to spectacular attractions in one. Proceeds from the sale of wreaths as well as donations made at the event benefit the Lower Cape Fear Hospice

Enchanted Airlie 2019 Airlie Gardens

November 29 - 30 (continues 12/6-12/22) Two event times per night 5pm – 7pm and 7pm – 9pm

A New Hanover County tradition since 2005, guests from around the world have visited Airlie Gardens from Thanksgiving to Christmas to take in the sparkling sights and festive sounds of the holiday season. Stroll through the Garden on a self-guided tour of holiday lights, music & displays. Also in attendance each night, Santa Claus himself! Tickets will sell out in advance, so reserve yours early! Tickets: $30/ Carload Ticket, $55 /XL Van Ticket

Battleship Ho Ho Ho Battleship North Carolina

November 29 10am - 3pm

Santa welcomes everyone on board and volunteers stationed throughout the ship will help children and parents understand this floating city. Call the North Pole from the Battleship’s main radio room. See Santa’s journey tracked in the Combat Information Center. Bring your camera for some great photo ops! Free with general admission.

North Carolina Holiday Flotilla Wrightsville Beach

November 29 - 30

The Tree lighting begins at 5:30pm on Friday, 11/29. On Saturday, November 30 the Festival in the Park highlights the flotilla weekend with vendors and booths as well as train rides from 10am-4pm. The boat parade begins at 6pm with fireworks following the parade on Saturday, November 30th, 2019. (photo credits: https://www.ncholidayflotilla.org)

Downtown Holiday Tree Lighting

Foot of Market Street (Market St.& Water St. Near the Federal Courthouse)

November 29, 2019 at 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM EST

The kickoff to the Holidays start in Downtown Wilmington with the annual Downtown Wilmington Tree Lighting. Join the free fun times with families and friends as you enjoy live entertainment, participate in the live countdown to tree lighting, capped off by a special visit from our beloved Santa and Mrs. Clause! Free Hot Cocoa! (while supplies last).

11th Annual Christmas by the Sea Carolina Beach Boardwalk

November 30 (Thru 12/14) 6:30pm - 8:30pm

The CB Boardwalk will be decorated in holiday splendor as you visit Santa in his workshop, have cookies and hot chocolate, roast marshmallows, caroling and make an ornament in the arts & crafts area.