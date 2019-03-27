Family Friendly Events NC Azalea Festival 2019

× Expand ncazaleafestival.org Azalea Fest 2

Wilmington’s most beloved community celebration returns once again this month with the 72th annual North Carolina Azalea Festival. The festival offers an array of fun, family-friendly events to help celebrate spring ‘Southern Style” in this famous Wilmington tradition. Here’s a roundup of all the exciting festival happenings your kids will be sure to enjoy!

Chalkfest Presented by Harris Teeter

Date: April 5th, 2:00pm - 5:00pm

208 N. Front Street Wilmington, NC 28401

Cost: Free

A family-friendly fun event chalking the sidewalks of downtown Wilmington! Create fun designs and inspirational messages to share with the Street Fair guests over the weekend. All ages are welcome to fill the streets of downtown with beautiful chalk artwork. BYOC- Bring your own chalk!

Juried Art Show and Sale

Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center

120 South 2nd Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

Date: March 30th through April 3th from 10:00am-5:00pm, April 4th through April 6th from 10:00am-7:00pm, April 7th from 10:00m-4:00pm

Cost: Free

A long-standing tradition of the Azalea Festival, this “Official Art Show” was created by the Wilmington Art Association. Over 100 North Carolina and national artists will present fine paintings and 3D art creations at the 37th Annual Juried Spring Art Show and Sale.

Queen’s Coronation

Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

1941 Amphitheatre Dr Wilmington, NC 28401

Date: April 3th 3:00pm – 4:30pm

Cost: Free

The North Carolina Azalea Festival Queen Azalea is officially crowned each year at the Queen’s Coronation. In attendance are the festival celebrity guests as well as city officials, board members, and Cape Fear Garden Club Azalea Belles. Stay after the event for an exclusive free meet and greet with all the celebrities and the Queen!

MGC Parade Mile

Thalian Hall

310 Chestnut St.

Wilmington, NC 28401

April 6th, 8:45am

Cost: $20 for race entry

The MGC Parade Mile is a one of a kind road mile race that will take place before the 2018 Azalea Festival Parade. Starting and finishing in front of the grand stands of the parade, the course will be out and back through a portion of the parade route on 3rd Street. Proceeds this year benefit The Harrelson Center. For more information and registration, visit https://its-go-time.com/azalea-festival-parade-mile/

Azalea Festival Parade

South 3rd St.

Wilmington, NC 28401

Date: April 6th - Parade begins at 9:30am

Cost: Parade is free for everyone to attend. Bleacher tickets for spectators are available for purchase for $5-8 in advance, $7-10 on the day of at the Azalea Festival Ticket Office located at 5725 Oleander Drive Unit B7.

With over 100,000 viewers each year, the Azalea Festival Parade is one of Southeastern North Carolina’s largest annual events. The parade route passes directly through the heart of historic downtown Wilmington. Come see the floats, marching bands, clowns, horses, visiting celebrities, Queen Azalea and her court, and the Azalea Festival Princess!

Street Fair

North Water St. and South Water St.

Wilmington, NC 28401

Date: Friday, April 5th from 6pm–10pm, Saturday, April 6th from 10am-10pm, and Sunday, April 7th from 10am-6pm

Cost: Free

Located downtown on Water, Front, Market, and 2nd Streets, the North Carolina Azalea Festival Street Fair Presented by Wells Fargo is a free family event. The fair offers many activities and vendors, including face painting, jewelry, t-shirts, candles, local honey, and an assortment of delicious foods.

Street Fair Music & Multicultural Stage

Corner of Market and 2nd St.

Wilmington, NC 28401

Date: April 6th and 7th from 12:30pm-5:00pm

Cost: Free

This multicultural, family-friendly celebration will showcase the different cultures flourishing in the Greater Cape Fear Region. Enjoy the authentic costumes, dances, and music from some of the best ethnic performing groups and bands. Experience many sounds, foods, and arts and craft booths from around the world! For more information and multicultural stage schedule, visit http://ncazaleafestival.org/event/street-fair-music-multicultural-stage/

Waterfront Street Fair Children’s Area

The Cotton Exchange

321 North Front St.

Wilmington, NC 28401

Date: April 6th 10:00am through April 7th at 6:00pm

Cost: Free

The Street Fair Children’s Area is located near the Cotton Exchange on Water Street between Walnut and Grace Streets. Come enjoy family-friendly vendors, hands-on activities in the Children’s Area, and performers on stage.

Riverwalk Shag Contest

Hotel Ballast

301 North Water St.

Wilmington, NC 28401

Date: April 6th from 11am-7pm; with the contest lasting from 12:30pm-6pm.Open dancing will also be available during this time.

Cost: General entry is $1.00. Children five and under are free with adult admission.

The Riverwalk Shag Contest is a showcase of local and regional talent with participants and spectators coming from all over the state. Join us for vendors, shag demonstrations, line dancing, and more – and of course, don’t miss the Riverwalk Shag Contest After Party!

Coin Show

Elks Lodge

5102 Oleander Dr.

Wilmington, NC 28403

Date: Saturday, April 6th from 10am-5pm, and Sunday April 7th 10am-5pm

Cost: Free

More than 30 dealers from several surrounding states are on hand to appraise, buy, sell and trade coins, currency and other numismatic items at this fun-filled, family event. Children are given free foreign coins to learn about currency and foreign countries, and they can check out the free games and great coin-related prizes in the Kids Korner!

Azalea Festival Boxing Tournament

Wilmington Convention Center

515 Nutt St.

Wilmington, 28401

Date: April 6th and 7th from 2pm-5pm

Cost: Free

The North Carolina Azalea Festival Boxing Tournament will showcase some of the finest boxers of all ages from the National and International level of competition and military branches. Boxers ages 8-16, 17-34, and Master Boxers 35 and up compete in six divisions from 55lb-201lb+.

Fireworks

North Water St.

Wilmington, NC 28401

Date: April 6th at 9pm

Cost: Free

Presented over the Cape Fear River, the fireworks event is a yearly festival favorite. Come early on Saturday, April 6th at 9pm to get your seat and catch the majestic display!

Festival Finale

Bluewater Grill

4 Marina St.

Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480

Date: April 7th from 4pm-8pm

Cost: Free

The Bluewater Grill kicks off their Waterfront Music Series by hosting the Festival Finale, the last event of the North Carolina Azalea Festival. Come out to the best patio party in town and celebrate with plenty of giveaways, food, and entertainment!