Where To See Santa For Free

Santa Claus has officially arrived in the Port City, and he is making several local, free appearances this holiday season. Families in Wilmington have a variety of locations to choose from this year when planning a visit with Santa, and many of them are free of charge. Here’s a roundup of the free events in the area where children and adults alike can visit with Santa this December.

Independence Mall - Bring the kids to meet Santa at the Independence Mall from now until December 24th. It is free to visit Santa, with additional costs for the purchase of photo packages. Reservations can be made ahead of time to avoid long wait times. For more information on Santa’s hours and reservations, visit website.

Mayfaire Town Center - Children can visit Santa in Mayfaire’s Santa Village at 890 Town Center Drive next to Regal 16 Cinema. Kids, adults, and pets (on a leash or in a carrier) are welcome to sit with Santa for a photo. Photo packages are available for purchase. Santa’s hours are: Monday through Saturday 11am-7pm (Santa takes a break to feed his reindeer from 3pm-4pm) Sundays 12pm-5pm. December 24th times are 11am-6pm. Inside Santa’s Village, children will also enjoy seeing Charles Dickens’ Christmas Village, where multiple train sets wind their way across a miniature landscape that embodies the Christmas season in Victorian England

Greenfield Park Tree Lighting and Santa Visit - On Thursday, December 1st at 6pm, the Christmas tree lighting will occur at Greenfield Park, located at 1941 Amphitheater Drive. Immediately following, children are invited to visit with Santa free of charge. At 7pm there will also be a free showing of the movie Home Alone at the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater. Seating is limited. To reserve a seat, call 910-341-0075.

Sensitive Santa - On Sunday, December 4th from 12pm-5pm, families with special needs children are invited to visit with Santa inside Mayfaire’s Santa Village. This special event provides a sensory friendly environment for children in a quieter, more low stress surrounding. For more information.

The Cotton Exchange - From now until December 24th, children can visit Santa at the Cotton Exchange in downtown Wilmington and take free photos. Santa will have a mailbox for children to leave their Christmas lists, and families can enjoy holiday music during this event. Santa will be at the Cotton Exchange on Saturdays from 12pm-4pm, Sundays from 1pm-4pm, and Wednesday 12/21, Thursday 12/22 & Friday 12/23 from 12pm-4pm. Final visits will occur Saturday December 24th from 10am-2pm.

Quiet Visits With Santa - On December 17th at Airlie Gardens from 9am-3pm, children with special medical needs are invited to visit with Santa. Medical staff from the Clinic for Special Children will assist as Santa's Elves and offer a calm visit for families. A professional photographer will be available onsite. This event is free, but advanced registration is required by calling (910) 319-7744

Christmas By the Sea - Come visit Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk every Saturday evening through December 17th. From 6:30pm-8:30pm, children can visit with Santa and enjoy free hot chocolate and ornament making activities at the Welcome Center. For more information.