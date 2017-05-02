Tidal Creek Hosts Goats on the Grass

belifefarm.com
Goat - Be Life Farm
Wilmington’s Tidal Creek Food Co-Op will be bringing the farm to you on Saturday May 6th. Be Life Farm of Kelly, NC will be at Tidal Creek hosting Goats on the Grass, a free, family-friendly event featuring real baby goats and lots of goat-related activities. Events include a baby goat petting area, a goat-milking demonstration, free art projects for kids, live music by the Broccoli Brothers Circus, a pop-up arts and crafts fair featuring local artists, and even Goat Yoga! Festivities are free to attend, but there is a fee for yoga participation. Check out the details below for this truly unique goat celebration here in Port City!
Where: Tidal Creek Co-Op, 5329 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403
When: May 6th, 1:00pm-5:00pm
What:
- Baby goat petting area from Be Life Farms
- Goat themed art projects for kids led by Laurel Herbert of Sprouting HeArt
- Goat milking demonstrations by Be Life Farm
- Live music by Broccoli Brothers Circus
- Goat Yoga led by yoga instructor Kim Henry
Goat Yoga is 30 minutes long and will take place in the pasture with the goats roaming freely. The session cost is $20 and includes a sample of Be life Goat Milk Soap. Limited spots remain for the 4pm session. For more information and to register, visit belifefarm.com.