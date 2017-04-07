Egg-Citing Egg Hunts in Wilmington

× Expand Eggs

Rounding out the Spring Break vacation will be a fun Easter weekend filled with Egg Hunts and sugar rushes! Although there is no shortage of eggs to be found all over Wilmington, here are some noteworthy Egg Hunts to check out:

The Night Hunt at Leland Municipal Park

Thursday, April 13, 7:30pm

Features an evening for adults and includes a flashlight egg hunt, live music with 120 Minutes (90s tribute band), plus food and beverages available for purchase, and prizes. The hunt for fun runs from 7-9pm and only costs $5.

Egg Hunt @ Halyburton Park

Thursday, April 13, 9am-12pm

Ages: 2-9 Cost: $5/child, Pre-registration required.

Join the eggcitement at Halyburton Park. Programs and activities for the day include Animal Eggs, and Nests, Egglympics, Story time, and Spring Nature Hike. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Egg Hunts will take place at 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 for children age 2-3, 4-5 and 6-9. Total 9 egg hunts.

The Egg Hunt and Carnival at Battleship Park

Friday, April 14, 10am-2pm

Cost: $5

Features pony rides, bounce houses, candy, games, and Buddy the Battleship Easter Bunny.

The Children’s Museum of Wilmington Easter Egg Hunt

Friday, April 14, 9am-12pm

2 hunts this year. The first at 10am for ages 4 and under and then the second at 11 am for all ages. We will also have fun easter crafts and springtime slime making! Don’t forget to bring your own basket! Free with Membership or admission!

The annual Alligator Egg Hunt at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher on April 8, 14-15 is sold out.