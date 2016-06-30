Dinosaurs and Butterflies at Fort Fisher Aquarium

× Expand NC Aquarium Fort Fisher Dinosaurs-1

While the wildly popular beach attraction is best known for its aquatic wildlife–including alligators, sharks and sea turtles–guests can soon step back millions of years and experience “DINOSAURS!” Massive animatronic beasts will roar, spit and wow visitors young and old beginning Saturday, March 19, 2016. A stroll through the Aquarium’s outdoor garden will reveal a fearsome T-Rex, a 23-foot-long brachiosaurus and four other life-sized, prehistoric creatures.

× Expand NC Aquarium Fort Fisher dinosaurs-2

“Dinosaurs are fun and fascinating,” said Aquarium Director Peggy Sloan. “They also offer us an opportunity to help guests better understand extinction and how we can all work together to save animals in crisis now.”

Butterfly Bungalow

× Expand NC Aquarium Fort Fisher girl-and-butterfly

In addition to “DINOSAURS!”, the Aquarium welcomes the return of the “Butterfly Bungalow” Saturday, April 23, 2016. Hundreds of free-flying, exotic butterflies create an immersive experience, landing on shoulders, hands and heads. Through the encounter with these colorful beauties, guests learn about the importance of butterflies and other insect pollinators.

“Where else can you experience our beautiful beach location, hear the roar of a T-rex, enjoy butterflies landing on your arm and get eye-to-eye with a sea turtle?” said Sloan.

Both the dinosaur and butterfly experiences are temporary, seasonal exhibits only open until September 2016. “DINOSAURS!” is free with general Aquarium admission. Tickets to visit the 1,800-square-foot “Butterfly Bungalow” are $3. Aquarium admission is additional.

About the Aquarium

The N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher is located south of Kure Beach, a short drive south from Wilmington, on U.S. 421. The site is less than a mile from the Fort Fisher ferry terminal. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The Aquarium is one of three state aquariums in North Carolina administered by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR).

General information: www.ncaquariums.com/fort-fisher