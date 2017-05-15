Columbus Ships Pinta and Nina Sail Into Wilmington

× Expand thenina.com Columbus Ships 2

Two replicas of Columbus’s ships, the ‘Pinta’ and the ‘Nina’ are making a stop right now in downtown Wilmington. Docked at Port City Marina until they depart on the morning of May 21st, these two ships are open to the general public for a walk-aboard, self-guided tour. Both ships are on tour as part of a newly enhanced ‘sailing museum’ with the aim of educating children and adults about the ‘caravel,’ a Portuguese ship used by Columbus and other early explorers during his world voyages.

The ‘Nina’ replica was built completely by hand and without the use of power tools, inspiring Archaeology Magazine to consider it to be the “most historically correct Columbus replica ever built.” Both replicas visiting Wilmington help showcase why historians consider the caravel to be the ‘Space Shuttle of the 15th Century.’ This event is sponsored by Wilmington Harbor Enhancement Trust and Port City Marina.

Date: Now through Saturday, May 20 th

Time: Daily 9am - 6pm

Location: Port City Marina (adjacent to the Convention Center and PPD) 10 Harnett Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Tickets: Adults $8, Seniors/Military $7, children ages 5-16 are $6 (Free for children ages 4 and under.) Tickets available at Port City Marina on the days of the tours and also online here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nina-pinta- tall-ships- tickets-33626481712

For more information, visit www.ninapinta.org