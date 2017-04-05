Azalea Festival Family Events Roundup

× Expand ncazaleafestival.org Azalea Fest 1

Wilmington’s annual community celebration returns this week with the 70th North Carolina Azalea Festival. This year there are more fun family events included than ever before. Here’s a roundup of all the exciting festival happenings your kids will be sure to enjoy!

Queen’s Coronation

Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

1941 Amphitheatre Dr.

Wilmington, NC 28401

Date: April 5th at 3:00pm

Cost: Free

The North Carolina Azalea Festival Queen Azalea is officially crowned each year at the Queen’s Coronation. In attendance are the festival celebrity guests as well as city officials, board members, and Cape Fear Garden Club Azalea Belles. Stay after the event for an exclusive free meet and greet with all the celebrities and the Queen! (Please note, there will not be parking available at Greenfield Lake. Guests will park at Legion Stadium and take a free shuttle to the event.)

Loop The Lake Extended 5K/10K/1 Mile Fun Run

Greenfield Lake

201 Park St.

Wilmington, NC 28401

Date: April 5th at 5pm

Cost: $10-$40

The Cape Fear Volunteer Center North Carolina hosts the annual Azalea Festival “Loop The Lake” Extended 5K/10K/1 Mile Fun. Kids, dogs, and costumes are welcome! All proceeds will benefit the Cape Fear Volunteer Center Big Buddy Program. For more information and registration, visit https://runsignup.com/race/nc/Wilmington/azaleafestivalrace

Azalea Festival Parade

South 3rd St.

Wilmington, NC 28401

Date: April 8th - Parade begins at 9:30am

Cost: Parade is free for everyone to attend. Bleacher tickets for spectators are available for purchase at the Azalea Festival Ticket Office located at 5725 Oleander Drive Unit B7.

With over 100,000 viewers each year, the Azalea Festival Parade is one of Southeastern North Carolina’s largest annual events. The parade route passes directly through the heart of historic downtown Wilmington. Come see the floats, marching bands, clowns, horses, visiting celebrities, Queen Azalea and her court, and the Azalea Festival Princess!

MGC Parade Mile

Thalian Hall

310 Chestnut St.

Wilmington, NC 28401

April 8th, 8:30am

Cost: $21 for race entry

The MGC Parade Mile is a one of a kind road mile race that will take place before the 2016 Azalea Festival Parade. Starting and finishing in front of the grand stands of the parade, the course will be out and back through a portion of the parade route on 3rd Street. Proceeds this year benefit Team Book. For more information and registration, visit https://its-go-time.com/azalea-festival-parade-mile/

× Expand ncazaleafestival.org Azalea Fest 2

Street Fair

North Water St. and South Water St.

Wilmington, NC 28401

Date: Friday, April 7th from 6pm–10pm, Saturday, April 8th from 10am-10pm, and Sunday, April 9th from 10am-6pm

Cost: Free

Located downtown on Water, Front, Market, and 2nd Streets, the North Carolina Azalea Festival Street Fair Presented by Wells Fargo is a free family event. The fair offers many activities and vendors, including face painting, jewelry, t-shirts, candles, local honey, and an assortment of delicious foods.

Street Fair Music & Multicultural Stage

Corner of Market and 2nd St.

Wilmington, NC 28401

Date: April 8th and 9th from 12:30-5pm

Cost: Free

This multicultural, family-friendly celebration will showcase the different cultures flourishing in the Greater Cape Fear Region. Enjoy the authentic costumes, dances, and music from some of the best ethnic performing groups and bands. Experience many sounds, foods, and arts and craft booths from around the world! For more information and multicultural stage schedule, visit http://ncazaleafestival.org/event/street-fair-music-multicultural-stage/

Street Fair Children’s Area

The Cotton Exchange

321 North Front St.

Wilmington, NC 28401

Date: April 8th and 9th from 12:30-5pm

Cost: Free

The Street Fair Children’s Stage Presented by Wilmington Health is located near the Cotton Exchange on Water Street between Walnut and Grace Streets. Come enjoy family-friendly vendors, hands-on activities in the Children’s Area, and performers on stage. Kids can meet Sid the Science Kid and Peppa Pig in the Children’s Area on Saturday, April 8th between 12:00-2:30pm.

Fireworks Sponsored by AARP

North Water St.

Wilmington, NC 28401

Date: April 8th at 9pm

Cost: Free

Presented over the Cape Fear River, the fireworks event sponsored by AARP is a yearly festival favorite. Come early on Saturday, April 8th at 9pm to get your seat and catch the majestic display!

Riverwalk Shag Contest

Hilton Wilmington Riverside

301 North Water St.

Wilmington, NC 28401

Date: April 8th and 9th - Open Dancing from 11am-12pm, Shag Contest begins at 12:30pm

Cost: General entry is $1.00. Children five and under are free with adult admission.

Come check out the Riverwalk Shag Contest at the Hilton Wilmington Riverside. Join DJ Fred Rouse for raffles, vendors, shag demonstrations, line dancing, and more!

Coin Show

Elks Lodge

5102 Oleander Dr.

Wilmington, NC 28403

Date: Saturday, April 8th from 10am-5pm, Sunday, and April 9th 10am-4pm

Cost: Free

More than 30 dealers from several surrounding states are on hand to appraise, buy, sell and trade coins, currency and other numismatic items at this fun-filled, family event. Children are given free foreign coins to learn about currency and foreign countries, and they can check out the free games and great coin-related prizes in the Kids Korner!

Azalea Festival Boxing Tournament Wilmington Convention Center

515 Nutt St.

Wilmington, 28401

Date: April 8th and 9th from 2pm-5pm

Cost: Free

The North Carolina Azalea Festival Boxing Tournament will showcase some of the finest boxers of all ages from the National and International level of competition and military branches. Boxers ages 8-16, 17-34, and Master Boxers 35 and up compete in six divisions from 55lb-201lb+.

Cirque Ma’Ceo

Wilmington International Airport

1740 Airport Blvd, Suite 12

Wilmington, NC 28405

Date: Friday, April 7th through Sunday, April 9th, showtimes at 4:30pm and 7:30pm

Cost: $18-$70, tickets on sale online at https://www.cirquemaceotickets.com and at the North Carolina Azalea Festival Ticket Office (located at 5725 Oleander Drive Unit B7).

The age-old fellowship of man and horse is brought to life in this gypsy-themed horse show! A high-energy, multi-cultural celebration, Cirque Ma’Ceo brings an unrivaled cast of artists and horses from around the world to display death-defying stunts and create breathtaking images. For more information, visit https://www.cirquemaceotickets.com.

Festival Finale

Bluewater Grill

4 Marina St.

Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480

Date: April 9th from 4pm-8pm

Cost: Free

The Bluewater Grill kicks off their Waterfront Music Series by hosting the Festival Finale, the last event of the North Carolina Azalea Festival. Come out to the best patio party in town and celebrate with plenty of giveaways and entertainment by Back of the Boat!