A Local Guide To Fall Festivals

It may not quite yet feel like it outside, but fall has arrived in the Port City, and with it comes many local, family-friendly autumn festivities. From hayrides to pumpkin decorating, and from corn mazes to seasonal arts and crafts, the Wilmington area is full of fun choices when it comes to fall festivals. Here are some of the upcoming events where your family can celebrate the change of the seasons.

Hubb’s Farm Corn Maze and Fall Festival

September 17th-November 12th Fridays 6-11pm, Saturdays 1-11pm, Sundays 1-6pm

10444 US Hwy 421 North

Clinton, NC 28328

Admission: $8.00 to $30.00

Hubb's Farm in Clinton, NC, presents its annual Fall Festival featuring the theme of The Pirate's Playground and celebrating our coastal legacy. Activities include three maze trails, hayride, animal acres, giant barrel slides, giant jump pillow, corn house, trackless train rides, and food.

More Info: 910-564-6709, www.hubbscornmaze.com

Old River Farms Fall Festival

Sunday, October 1st, 9am-4pm

8711 Old River Rd.

Burgaw, NC 28425

Admission: $3 per car, truck or buggy load!

We are excited to host our very first Fall Festival!! Much like our spring festival the focus is to support all our talented local vendors and enjoy a day on the farm. If it's homemade, hand crafted or repurposed you will find it here! We will also have live bluegrass and country music all day and plenty of delicious local cuisine from Lane's Ferry PTs Grille and many other homemade goodies. Please check back for more details as the date gets closer, including list of vendors and band lineup.

More Info: 910-616-5884. oldriverfarmsnc.com

Farm Heritage Day: 1st Saturday in October, 9am-4pm

Indigo Farms

542 Hickman Rd. NW, Calabash, NC 28467

910-287-6794

This day is great for families and newcomers to the area who wish to learn about the area's hidden history and people.

Exhibits include dyeing with indigo, spinning, weaving, basket making,1920's grist mill turned by 1915 hit and miss engine, antique tractors, sugar cane mill, cane syrup making, horse drawn exhibits.

Activities include hayrides, pick your own pumpkins, pony rides, hay maze, corn stalk tipi, the barnyard animals, scarecrows and more. Naspig racing will be featured several times during the day.

The day also features food from the snack wagon and the farm's bakery. There is no admission fee and many activities are free. Hayrides, pick your own pumpkins, pony rides do have a fee.

Pumpkin Day: October TBD, call for dates

This day has family written all around the pumpkin, even between the creases! It is an honest celebration of the Fall season surrounded with pumpkins. Little smiles make big impressions so we set aside an area just for those smaller kids and their parents. This allows them to have their own adventures free from older kids.

Pumpkin day has hayrides, pick your own pumpkins, pumpkin painting, old farm games ( sack races, corn cob throwing, pumpkin archery) ,pony rides, hay maze, corn stalk tipi. the barnyard animals, scarecrows and more. Food is available from the snack wagon and Maude's Country Delights Bakery. Free admission fee but several activities have fees on this day (all rides, pick your pumpkins, painting pumpkins).

Visit www.indigofarmsmarket.com for more information on fall events at Indigo Farms. The farm is located in Calabash, NC.

Fall Carnival - Children’s Museum of Wilmington

October 8th, 9am

116 Orange Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

Admission: $9.75

The Fall Carnival at the Children's Museum in downtown Wilmington, NC, features a chance for kids to enjoy special seasonal activities like pumpkin crafts, outdoor games, and delicious fall treats.

More Info: Phone: 910-254-3534, www.playwilmington.org

Greenlands Farm's Fall Community Day

October 8th, 10am – 2 pm

668 Midway Road SE

Bolivia, NC 28422

Admission: FREE Tickets for sale: Petting Farm: $6 per person (children 9 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult, children under the age of 2 years are free with a paying adult. Llama Cart & Pony Rides: all ages $6 (children must be older than one year to ride. Children must be older than 5 years to ride cart solo. A paying adult must accompany children 1-5 years old.

The day will include activities for the kids, a chance to meet some of our finest Heroes in Brunswick County (sheriff, fire, NC wildlife), and an adoption fair with Brunswick County's Animal Protective Services!

There will be opportunities to meet, learn from, and interact with all of the rescued farm animals in the petting farm, as well as get in the mood for fall with some seasonal activities. Pony rides (kids only) and llama cart rides (adults and children) will happen throughout the day (subject to volunteers, staff, animal health, and weather).

More Info: 910-253-7934 www.greenlandsfarmstore.info/fall

Autumn With Topsail

October 15 & 16 Saturday, 7:30am to 8pm; Sunday, 8am to 4pm

Topsail Island Festival Grounds

720 Channel Boulevard

Topsail Island, NC 28445

Admission: $5.00 to $8.00

Autumn With Topsail is held on the grounds of the Historical Society and the Assembly Building in Topsail Beach, NC. The event features more than 100 regional artists displaying and selling their work, plus live music, food, beer and wine, games, and rides for kids

More Info: 910-599-6214, www.autumnwithtopsail.com

Fall Festival at Fort Fisher

October 22, 10am to 3pm

Fort Fisher State Recreation Area

1000 Loggerhead Road

Kure Beach, NC 28449

Admission: FREE!

The Fall Festival at the Fort Fisher State Recreation Area in Kure Beach features games, an inflatable obstacle course, educational vendors, and a pumpkin decorating/carving contest with prizes donated from local merchants. Drop off pumpkins the day of the festival; winners need not be present. Prizes given for Funniest, Scariest, and Most Original. Food and drink available for purchase.

More Info: 910-458-5798 www.ncparks.gov/fort-fisher-state-recreation-area