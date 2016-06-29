4th of July Celebrations in the Port City

Wikimedia Commons
Fireworks BSNC
No Independence Day celebration is truly complete without the classic American tradition of a spectacular fireworks display. Fortunately, for those of us living in the Port City, there are a variety of free family friendly 4th of July festivities happening this weekend in both Wilmington and surrounding areas. Here are some of the upcoming celebrations that are sure to help your family ring in July 4th.
Oak Island Anniversary Fireworks - Friday, July 1st
- Location: Oak Island Pier, 705 Ocean Drive, Oak Island
- Fireworks begin at 9:00 pm, weather permitting
- Sponsored by Town of Oak Island
Carolina Beach Independence Day Fireworks - Sunday, July 3rd
- Location: Carolina Beach boardwalk at the gazebo stage
- Entertainment will commence at sunset (6:30pm)
- Fireworks begin at 9:00pm, weather permitting
- Music provided by The David Dixon Trio and The Beachbilly Brothers
Downtown Wilmington 4th of July Celebration - Monday, July 4th
New location this year at North Waterfront Park, located at the foot of Harnett Street adjacent to PPD building.
- Food and Entertainment: 6:00pm to 9:00pm
- Fireworks begin at 9:05pm. Fireworks will be launched from a barge in the Cape Fear River near the park.
- Music provided by the Machine Gun Band
- Live television coverage of the fireworks begins at 9:00pm on WECT
Southport Festival Fireworks - Monday, July 4th
- Location: Southport Waterfront
- Fireworks begin at 9:00pm
- Stay after the fireworks and listen to the band The Liquid Pleasure on the Waterfront Stage from 9:30pm -10:00pm