4th of July Celebrations in the Port City

No Independence Day celebration is truly complete without the classic American tradition of a spectacular fireworks display. Fortunately, for those of us living in the Port City, there are a variety of free family friendly 4th of July festivities happening this weekend in both Wilmington and surrounding areas. Here are some of the upcoming celebrations that are sure to help your family ring in July 4th.

Oak Island Anniversary Fireworks - Friday, July 1st

Location: Oak Island Pier, 705 Ocean Drive, Oak Island

Fireworks begin at 9:00 pm, weather permitting

Sponsored by Town of Oak Island

Carolina Beach Independence Day Fireworks - Sunday, July 3rd

Location: Carolina Beach boardwalk at the gazebo stage

Entertainment will commence at sunset (6:30pm)

Fireworks begin at 9:00pm, weather permitting

Music provided by The David Dixon Trio and The Beachbilly Brothers

Downtown Wilmington 4th of July Celebration - Monday, July 4th

New location this year at North Waterfront Park, located at the foot of Harnett Street adjacent to PPD building.

Food and Entertainment: 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Fireworks begin at 9:05pm. Fireworks will be launched from a barge in the Cape Fear River near the park.

Music provided by the Machine Gun Band

Live television coverage of the fireworks begins at 9:00pm on WECT

Southport Festival Fireworks - Monday, July 4th