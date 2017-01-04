Nearby Ice Skating and Snow Sledding for Kids

Living on the southern coast of North Carolina means that winters usually come and go with little to no chance of our children seeing real snow. However, just because Mother Nature doesn’t grant the Port City with much in the way of wintery weather, doesn’t mean that families in and around Wilmington can’t experience the fun and excitement of outdoor winter activities. Here are several nearby opportunities where kids and adults alike can enjoy the thrills of sledding and skating, two iconic winter pastimes.

Sledding:

SnowFest – Saturday, January 14th, 1pm-5pm

Onslow Pines Park

1244 Onslow Pines Road

Jacksonville, NC 28540

Come out for an afternoon of wintery fun! There will be food, vendors, amusement rides and much more. Cost is $5 for snow sledding. For more information call 910-347-5332 or visit www.onslowcountync.gov/parks

Snow Day at Waverly Place – Saturday, January 21st, 11am-3pm

Waverly Place Shopping Center

301 Colonades Way

Cary, NC 27518

Bring your family and friends to Waverly Place for some fun in the snow! Starting at 11am, the parking lot across from Chick-fil-A and near CinéBistro will be the location of the Snow Day sledding fun. Sledding tickets are $8 and include use of a designated sled during the one-hour session. Sledding is not recommended for children under age 2. It is recommended that all children under the age of 4 ride with an adult. If your child needs assistance, you may sled with them on the same sled, but both adult and child need a ticket. Advanced ticket purchase required. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://waverlycary.com/ or call the Waverly Place Management Office at 919-859-5818.

Skating:

Wilmington Ice House – all year long

7201 Ogden Business Lane

Wilmington, NC 28411

Check out the Port City’s very own indoor ice arena, offering public skating, a pro shop, free WiFi, plus hockey and figure skating classes. Admission for ages 6 and over is $7 (does not include skates). Ages 5 and under cost is $5 (includes skates). Skate rental is $3, and skate assisting sleds cost $3 per sled (sleds are first come, first serve and cannot be reserved in advance.) For public skating session dates and times, please check the public session schedule at http://www.wilmingtonice.com/ or call 910-686-1987.

Ice Raleigh Skating Rink – Now until January 29th

City Plaza in Downtown Raleigh

400 Fayetteville Street

Raleigh, NC 27601

Experience Raleigh’s very own outdoor natural ice skating rink and feel like you’re in Rockefeller Center! Cost of admission is $10 (price includes skate rental). Children 4 years and under cost $5. Hours of operation vary; please see the schedule section at http://www.raleighicerink.com/ for further details and special promotions.