Winter Olympics Ring Crafts

The 2018 Winter Olympics begin this week, and my whole family is very excited! We are looking forward to sitting down together to watch all the action and to cheer on Team USA. This year I wanted to really get my kids ready and into the Olympic spirit, so I thought it would be fun to help them create some Olympic-inspired art. Here are two super easy, inexpensive craft ideas that are bound to get your kids as excited about the Olympics as mine are!

Olympic Ring Glasses

You Will Need:

Plastic glasses or sunglasses (you can find these at the dollar store0

Foam paper (colored or white, can be found at any craft store)

Scissors

Hot glue gun

What To Do: Cut out Olympic rings from your foam paper. If using white paper, color the rings in with the appropriate colors using markers or paint. If you are using colored paper, then no coloring necessary! Hot glue the rings onto the plastic glasses. That’s it - so simple and cute!

3-D Olympic Rings

You Will Need:

Paper towel/toilet paper tube

Scissors

Paint

Elmer’s Glue

What To Do: Cut the tubes into 5 small rings. Then have your child paint the rings blue, yellow, black, green and red. Allow the rings to dry completely, and then glue them onto a sheet of white paper in the appropriate formation. Allow them to dry and then hang up to display before the games begin!