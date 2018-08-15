Transitioning to a Sleep Schedule for School

× Expand Alessandro Zangrilli Child Sleeping

Your kids might not want to think about it, but summer vacation is almost over, which means that the lazy days of sleeping in and staying up late are coming to an end. Like most families, your children’s sleep schedules have likely gotten off track this summer with all of the fun activities, get-togethers, and getaways. No need to worry, however, as we still have enough time left help get them back on a healthy sleep schedule before the first day of school.

Most of us already know how critically important it is for our children to get enough sleep each night. This holds especially true during the school year, as sleep plays a key factor in academic success. A child’s lack of sleep can cause problems in their ability to learn, since tired kids are unable to concentrate, pay attention, problem solve, and call upon memory. Studies have also shown that sleep deprivation is connected to many health complications such as obesity, diabetes, depression, hyperactivity and impulsivity.

In order to get our kids get back to a school year sleep schedule and help them perform their best in school, it is important to start as soon as possible, ideally within 10-14 days of the first day of school. Start by waking your children up 15 minutes earlier each morning, and then have them go to bed 15 minutes earlier than the previous night. Progressively continue this process each day until you have gradually reached your desired wakeup time and bedtime. Here are a few other tips to help ease the transition:

Be patient - Try to keep in mind that your kids have grown accustomed to the more relaxed days of summer and have more than likely been enjoying sleeping in and going to bed late. They’ll likely resist the idea of a back-to-school bedtime, so it’s important to emphasize all the positive opportunities that come with the return of school, like seeing friends and getting back into other fun activities that fall time brings.

Adjust your own bedtime - Chances are that your own sleep schedule has gotten off track during the summer, which means that an earlier wake-up time be a challenge for you as well. Try to avoid adding to the stress of a hectic morning by making sure you get enough sleep. Use the same strategy of transitioning your bedtime and wake up time gradually a week or two before the school days begin.

Come up with a morning plan together -Discuss with your child how important a happy morning routine can be when it comes to how the rest of the day goes. Work together to brainstorm how to make school mornings more happy and less stressed. Giving your child the option of how they’d like to be woken up (by a parent, an alarm clock, or a sibling) and planning together to lay out the next day’s clothing and pack backpacks can made a huge difference in both of your moods for hours to come.