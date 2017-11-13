Smart Start to Offer Book-Gifting Program

× Expand wikimedia commons

Smart Start of New Hanover County is excited to announce a new partnership with the Dollywood Foundation and the North Carolina Partnership for Children to administer Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for children in New Hanover County. Through support from the State of North Carolina, Smart Start hopes to offer this book-gifting program to over 5,000 New Hanover children from birth up to age five.

Dolly’s Imagination Library started in 1995 in her home county in Eastern Tennessee and was inspired by her father, himself being incapable of reading or writing. Her goal was to provide preschool children and their families a specially selected book each month in the hopes of promoting a passion for reading. Today, her program has spread through the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, and it mails over 1 million free books each month to children around the world. Smart Start of New Hanover is pleased that this exciting new effort has launched here in the Port City!

For more information about the Imagination Library and to register your child for the program, visit: https://imaginationlibrary.com/usa/affiliate/NCPCNEWHANOVER/