Should Parents Bring Their Kids To Bars?

New York Post recently asked the question of whether or not hipster parents should bring their children with them out to bars. According to the article published last month, the occurrences of young children accompanying their parents into bars are on the rise. A possible reason for this new trend is that many popular cities are attracting young, affluent families, and these parents still wish to continue their social lives and go out for a drink with friends, even with a child in tow.

Many bars are now adding more family-friendly spaces and activities to entice millennial parents. From outdoor patios with lawn games to live music in the daytime hours, many bars and breweries are becoming a fun place for a family to spend a Sunday afternoon. Even the bartenders are becoming more accommodating to the little ones, giving them bar snacks and special attention.

Advocates of bringing children to bars say that they make sure to remain respectful of other customers around them and to leave if their child gets too fussy or loud. On the other hand, critics of the increasingly popular practice feel awkward and ill at ease when they are confronted with children running around while they are trying to relax and enjoy some adult time. No matter which side of the fence you’re on, one thing is for certain; the bar dynamic is certainly changing in many cities and towns across the country.

