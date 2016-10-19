6 Pumpkin Decorating Ideas for Toddlers

× Expand Julia Cumbie pumpkin painting

For many families, one of the most classic fall time traditions is picking out pumpkins and bringing them home to carve and decorate. However, the sharp cutting tools necessary to open and carve out a pumpkin can be difficult to use safely at any age, and they are especially dangerous in the hands of little ones. Toddlers love all things artistic, and they hate to be left out of all the fun, so what to do? With a little bit of imagination and creativity, you can help your small child transform any pumpkin into a masterpiece without the need for knives. Make this beloved fall activity safer for toddlers by skipping the carving and choosing one of these easy, toddler-friendly, no-carve pumpkin decorating ideas.

Candy Pumpkins

There’s certainly no shortage of candy available right now, so why not use it in the decorating process? If you can somehow keep your little ones from gobbling them all up first, grab a variety of candies and create silly faces on your pumpkins. Use glue for the hard candies and toothpicks for the gummy candies to form the shapes of lips, eyes and a mouth, and add some gummy worms for hair!

Glitter Pumpkins

Although glitter is often considered to be a parent’s worst nightmare, kids simply adore this sparkly substance. For your own sanity, bring the decorating activities outside for this one. Help your toddler apply craft glue to their pumpkin and then let them sprinkle (or throw!) glitter on it.

Decorate With Stickers

Kids love stickers, and stickers are great for aiding in fine motor skill development. Let your little ones go to town with this super-simple decorating idea.

Use Finger Paints

What toddler doesn’t love to get messy with some finger paints? A pumpkin is basically a blank canvas. Just set up a painting station outside on a table, cover your little ones in smocks, and let them get busy covering their pumpkins with their own unique designs this Halloween. Paintbrushes are optional!

Glue on Embellishments

Due to its porous skin, you can glue almost anything to a pumpkin. Simple craft objects such as googly eyes, scraps of construction paper, tissue paper, buttons, and feathers give your little one a variety of textures to feel and create with. Pom-pom pumpkins are adorably easy to make - just add some tacky glue to the bottom of colored fluffy pompoms and let your toddler stick away. Another option is to create a polka-dotted pumpkin using colorful craft store gems and glue or glue dots. My daughter is currently obsessed with all things “princess,” so these shiny gems are a favorite decorating tool in our house!

Dress Up Your Pumpkin

Halloween is a time for costumes, so help your toddler disguise his or her pumpkin using extra dress-up masks, hats, funny glasses, crowns, wigs, and more that you already have at home. How silly or scary you both decide to make them is up to you!