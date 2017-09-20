Party Guide Fall 2017

Party Entertainers

Mr. Scooter

Celebrate your child’s next birthday with Wilmington’s best storyteller - Mr. Scooter! Mr. Scooter provides a variety of stellar birthday packages for ages 1 and up including customized storytimes, high octane storytelling and kid hop performances.

No Sleeves Magic

Voted Wilmington’s Best Party Entertainer since 2006! If you want to give your child one of the craziest and most FUNnominal Parties they will never for get, then take a RUN on the Wacky-Side with No Sleeves Magic. We provide an adrenaline rush of Magic mixed with comedy that’s great for the whole family. Some party packages include tricks, games & more! So, Sit Back, Relax and Laugh, while No Sleeves makes your event a success! To find out which package is best for you, contact one of our PARTYOLOGISTS or visit our website. We have different themes to suit your event and even offer magic telegrams as well as summer magic camp programs.

Party Goodies

Apple Annie’s Bake Shop

Planning a party at home? We have cupcake and cake decorating kits to go as well! We supply the cakes, frosting, and decorations, and you host the party.

Pop Culture Popcorn

Formerly John’s, we’re a gourmet popcorn shop that combines flavor, freshness & flair. We pop and cook every kernel in our store, and specialize in events, groups, parties, wholesale, fundraisers, and more! Rent our popcorn server for your next party or fundraiser event.

The Sweet Shoppe At Porters Neck

We offer a large variety of delicious unique character cakes, cupcake bouquets, cakepops, cookies and edible images. Choose from christenings/baptisms to bridal or baby showers (Noah’s Ark for multiples).We have complete party packages for ALL THEMES for girls or boys, delivered for your convenience. Tablescapes are available. We design and deliver “It’s A Girl (or) Boy” cookie bouquets that contain fresh baked decorated cookies, brownies and Krispy treats. Or choose our “All Sports”, “Thank you”, “ Happy Birthday” or “Pet Lover” Gift for someone special. Our Almost “Mick”/ Almost “Minn”, our version of Almost Disney offers custom cakes, cupcakes, suckers, favors and centerpieces for a party to remember. Please visit our website to choose what we can bake for you today.

T.O.P. Cakes ~Talk Of the Party~

Come see us at T.O.P. Cakes, the happy place, where we offer customized beautiful & delicious cakes for any occassion! We also offer “All-Inclusive” Decorating Birthday Parties & One-On-One lessons which are great gifts for that special child in your life! Gender cakes and Baby’s 1st Birthday too!! Daily desserts also available because STRESSED spelled backwards is DESSERTS!

Places to Have a Party

Apple Annie’s Bake Shop

Bakery Birthday Parties - Let Apple Annie’s Bake Shop host your Child’s next birthday party. Our Bakery birthday parties offer a hands on, one of a kind experience for your budding baker! Party goers will enjoy a demonstration by one of our professional cake decorators before having the opportunity to decorate their own cakes. Hats, aprons, and cakes are all provided. Planning a party at home? We have cupcake and cake decorating kits to go as well! We supply the cakes, frosting, and decorations, and you host the party.

Battleship North Carolina

For kids of all ages, the Battleship NORTH CAROLINA is the best place in Wilmington to hold your next birthday party. You will instantly become the coolest parent as your party will be the most talked about among all the children. Join the Charlie’s Crew Lids Club and receive member perks including 20% off Battleship Birthday Parties.

For only $200** you will receive the following:

A private space onboard the ship for two hours.

Admission for the birthday child and his/her guests (including adults).

A sailor hat and a Battleship t-shirt

Tables and chairs.

This fee does not include any food, drinks, or decorations.

Carolina Gymnastics Academy

Have your child’s PRIVATE party at Carolina Gymnastics Academy, and leave the entertainment and supervision to us! Your party is the ONLY party in the gym! For the first hour, children can play in the gym, use the inflatables, swing on the rings, jump on the trampoline, and play in our 2 foam block pits. After that, you have a half hour in the party room to enjoy your birthday cake. We provide the facility, coaches, tables, maps/invitations, and goodie bags; you provide whatever food, drink, paper products, and decorations that you want. Cost of the party is $260, payable upon reservation. Parties are non-refundable 2 weeks prior to date. There is a $50 cancellation fee with 2 week notice. Click on “View Monthly Events Calendar” to book online, or call the gym. 30 children MAXIMUM! Due to time constraints, we do not open presents at the gym.

Evolution Mixed Martial Arts

Evolution Martial Arts Academy is the premier studio where you can learn from the best in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Muay Thai (kickboxing)! We are a family friendly environment that encourages students to work together as a team while still instilling confidence, respect, loyalty, hard work, and much more! Come in for a birthday party, and see why every kid wants to be part of our team!

Karson Reed’s Dance Fit & Fun

Want a NEW, FUN birthday party idea? Karson’s got you covered! Throw a completely customizable dance birthday party, and Karson will take care of all the activities--music, choreography, games, hair/makeup, etc. Snacks, drinks, and cake welcome. Have the party at Karson’s studio or she will come to you! GLOW party option available. Contact Karson for pricing, date availability, and more details.

Live Slow, LLC

MERMAID PARTY “girls just wanna have fun in the sun” Live Slow hosts Mermaid themed birthday parties that provide a fun, supportive, and empowering ocean experience for females of all ages. Party includes beach crafts, beach yoga, surf instruction, and a lot of fun! Join our female, certified yoga & surf instructors for a party you and your friends will be talking about for years to come. Join Live Slow, connect with your inner-mermaid, and “find your flow”.

Manta’s Cuts Kids Salon

Manta’s Cuts, recently voted Wilmington’s Best Party Venue, is ready to WOW you! We have perfect parties for Spa Fans, Princesses, Rock Stars, Mermaids, Pirates, and Scientists. Whether you have 2 or 16 partygoers we have a range of parties that can be customized with incredible additions to ensure your child has a dream worthy birthday party. Our standard parties include; custom digital invites, party table ready for guests, drinks, small goody-bags, and a take-home mylar balloon for the guest of honor. Additions include; a parent “party” zone, costumed character visit, dress up box, 3D sculpted birthday cakes, snacks, and much more. Don’t wait, pull up our website, pick an awesome party and give us a call to book your child’s party and any desired modifications to create a wonderful birthday party!

Mini Monets

Does your artist have a birthday coming up? Why not celebrate with an art project designed by your artist! Art projects range from clay sculptures to painting on canvas. Mini Monets will come to your party, bring all of the supplies and materials, and the party guests get to keep what they make. Children 2-12 years old enjoy projects and the cost starts at $14.00 per artist. Please call or email for more details. I look forward to celebrating with you soon!

North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher

Aquarium Parties! Celebrate your child’s special day with a birthday party at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher. Program birthdays include a T-shirt craft with T-shirts and all art supplies included, a live animal presentation, use of the Aquarium’s classroom and a self-guided tour of the Aquarium. You can choose the following themes for a live animal presentation:

Amphibians – Frogs, toads, salamanders, Reptiles - Turtles, alligators, snakes, Invertebrates – Sea urchins, starfish, crabs. Time Length: 2 hours. Parties are recommended for ages 4-10. Call for pricing.

Aquarium Outreach Programs - Let our education staff bring a fun, interactive program to your classroom or other location. Each program is specifically adapted to fit your needs, customized for age, size and focus of your group. Live animals, props, hands-on learning activities and costumes make Aquarium Outreach parties enriching for groups of all ages. Please contact Special Activities Coordinator at 910-772-0530 for onsite parties or our Outreach Coordinator at 910-772-0509 for offsite parties.

Paint N Play

Paint-N-Play Ceramics birthday parties are the greatest!! We have a large 25 x 40 foot private room available for 2 hours of non-stop fun, painting and playing, or eating whatever you decide to bring. You can start with a minimum of 6 painters for $150.00. Invite more guests for $15.00 each, with the option to upgrade to larger pieces at an additional cost. Book your next event with us soon.

Porter’s Neck Playhouse

Birthday parties at the Play House are easy and fun! Recommended for ages 1-5 years. Parents have two options for easy planning. All parties come with 2 hours at the Play House, the clean-up and staff for the whole party. After that, you choose the following packages: We do all the work, we provide cake, drinks, decorations and party favors. $150. You provide the cake, decorations and favors. $75

Sprout Yoga & Art for Kids

Celebrate the Sprout way! We specialize in ART and YOGA designed for KIDS! Check out our website for all party options!

Basic Yoga Birthday Party Package - Enjoy two hours of exclusive use of our facilities. We’ll provide 30-40 minutes of yoga-inspired activities and open art studio for up to 10 children. All you need to bring is the cake and a camera! Supplies, set up and clean up included.

GLOW in the Dark Yoga & Art Party - Two hours of glow-in-the-dark fun for up to 10 children. We’ll have a 30 minute yoga session with music and games, create awesome BLACKLIGHT art in our CHALKBOARD room, all while we sport GLOWing bracelets, necklaces and other items for children to take home! Includes supplies, set-up and clean-up, glow in the dark favors and exclusive rights to our facility. (children 6 years and up please.)

The Little Gym of Wilmington

Parents magazine named The Little Gym the #1 place to host children’s birthday parties. Your group will have the whole place to yourselves with games, music and fun activities created especially for your birthday kid. Our trained instructors handle everything from setup to cleanup, which means you get to go home to a clean, quiet house when all the fun is done.

Wilmington Basketball Center

We offer our facility for birthday parties. A trainer is available for your party. Contact us today to book your party that includes full access to our basketball courts. The WBC afterschool program is a weekday afternoon basketball program for aspiring young players.

Wilmington School of Ballet Dance Studio

The Princess Palace is an enchanted place that makes every little girl feel like royalty. The magic begins when you walk through the Palace doors and meet your favorite princess. The Palace provides you with the opportunity to not only make your daughter feel like the princess she has grown up watching, but also allows you to fully enjoy and cherish every memorable moment! Allow us to take the lead and do the work for you. Let us take a journey together and see what fun lies ahead at the Princess Palace. Choose a princess and a package and start making dreams come true.

