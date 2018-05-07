Make Mother's Day Special, and Affordable!

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and many husbands and children stress out about getting the perfect gift to make this holiday special for Mom. However, there is no need to stress or spend a lot of money to honor this special woman in your life. Here are a few ideas of things to do for Mom that won’t break the bank:

Make Mom “Queen for the Day” . Start off the day by letting Mom sleep in and while she is resting make her a delicious breakfast of her favorite foods. Throughout the day, let Mom choose what activities she wants to do and don’t let her lift a finger when it comes to household chores! End the day with a nice dinner (possibly something Dad can grill) and a movie of Mom’s choice.

Photograph Mom with her children . Take Mom to a beautiful location (gardens, beach, nature trail) and get some shots of her interacting with the kids. Of course, you can take some staged photos as well, but the candid shots are usually the best. The more photos you take the better. Use the photos to create a collage or choose the best one to enlarge and frame.

Start a new tradition. Buy a blank book for each of your children. Have them draw a picture for Mom (and write her a special message if they are old enough) on one page of the book. Do this each year on a new page in the book so that Mom has a special keepsake of her children's development in art and writing. When they are old enough, have them design the cover of the book as well. This idea works well if you start it when your children are young.

Just spending time with your Mother talking or doing something that she enjoys will make her day special. Remember, Mother’s Day is not about how much money you spend, but about honoring the special woman that has loved and cared for us since the day we were born.