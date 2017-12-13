Make a Memory Ball Christmas Ornament

× Expand Janie Fielder Ornament

If you’re anything like me, the most special ornaments on your tree this Christmas are the ones that represent favorite family memories and milestones. Whether it’s the plaster baby footprints, the preschool-made popsicle stick reindeers, or the carved wooden bear ornament chosen on a family trip to the mountains, what hangs from our trees helps remind us of all life’s blessings. That’s why I love this DIY Memory Ball Christmas Ornament idea that a fellow mom friend shared with me. It’s absolutely genius because it’s a craft that involves the whole family, costs nothing to make, and will be sure to become one of your most prized Christmas decorations. I can’t wait to make our family’s first one this year, and I’m sure it will become a favorite tradition of ours every holiday season!

All you need to complete this craft is an ornament you can write on and a black Sharpie marker. I’m going to use one of the ugly, leftover balls that we keep tucked away in our ornament bin year after year, but you can always find a simple, cheap ball at any craft store or Walmart. Then, gather the family around the table and ask for suggestions of all the fun things you did together this year. Memories can include family trips, exciting events, or special milestones for each child. Older kids can get individual ornaments to inscribe with their own personal memories, or they can even jot down their Christmas lists for Santa each year. However you choose to capture your memories, the best part about this idea is the fun your family will have getting to relive each year’s highlights while decorating the tree every season!

