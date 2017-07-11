How to Make a Fidget Spinner DIY

× Expand Arrenda Moore Fidget Spinner

My friend’s seven-year-old daughter recently began nagging her for a fidget spinner. Not really interested in spending money on something she considered unnecessary, and knowing that it would create more clutter as soon as her daughter became bored of it, my friend repeatedly said ‘no’ to the request. So she was both surprised and impressed when her daughter decided to make a fidget spinner herself using items she collected around the house. With the help of a few simple instructions that she found online, her daughter was able to get what she wanted without needing any assistance or spending any money. From a parent’s perspective, this type of DIY craft fosters a child’s determination and creativity, turning the impossible into something possible. So if your kid has been nagging you lately for a fidget spinner, why not share the directions below and see if a little resourcefulness and creativity can help transform their pestering into creation?

You will need:

5 plastic bottle caps

4 pennies

scissors

hot glue or super glue

paint/glitter (optional)

Directions: