How to Make a Fidget Spinner DIY

Arrenda Moore
Fidget Spinner
My friend’s seven-year-old daughter recently began nagging her for a fidget spinner. Not really interested in spending money on something she considered unnecessary, and knowing that it would create more clutter as soon as her daughter became bored of it, my friend repeatedly said ‘no’ to the request. So she was both surprised and impressed when her daughter decided to make a fidget spinner herself using items she collected around the house. With the help of a few simple instructions that she found online, her daughter was able to get what she wanted without needing any assistance or spending any money. From a parent’s perspective, this type of DIY craft fosters a child’s determination and creativity, turning the impossible into something possible. So if your kid has been nagging you lately for a fidget spinner, why not share the directions below and see if a little resourcefulness and creativity can help transform their pestering into creation?
You will need:
- 5 plastic bottle caps
- 4 pennies
- scissors
- hot glue or super glue
- paint/glitter (optional)
Directions:
- Gather 5 plastic bottle caps from used water or soda bottles that are all the same size.
- Poke a hole in the center of one bottle cap with a toothpick or scissors, being careful not to hurt your fingers in the process. Poke a second hole into another bottle cap, and then glue these two together one on top of the other. Press the toothpick straight through both of the caps. These will become the center of your spinner.
- Use the scissors to cut each side of the toothpick to be flat and close to the middle bottle cap. Be sure to leave enough of a tip on each side for your fingers to hold.
- Take the remaining 3 caps and glue them all around the center caps.
- Glue a penny or glass craft stone inside each of the 3 outer bottle caps for added weight.