Helping Your Children After a Hurricane

× Expand Multi-cultural-family.jpg Family Counseling

The events of a hurricane disaster can leave children feeling frightened and confused, and for many families, the weeks and months following the storm are extremely stressful. The damages and loss caused from a hurricane can be overwhelming, creating lots of anxiety for children. With the help of loved ones, friends, and neighbors, most children will eventually recover. How long it takes them to recover, however, will depend on each family’s own experiences, including how frightening the experience was, the extent of damage and loss, and the amount of change to their school schedule and routines due to closings. Depending on age, development level and past experiences, children will all react differently. It’s important for parents to not only recognize these reactions, but also to help their children manage their emotions. A few common reactions that parents can be on the look out for include:

Feelings of anxiety, fear, and worry about safety of self and others (including pets):

Fears and worries about separation from family members

Fears about another hurricane coming and an increased anxiety over future hurricane warnings

Changes in behavior, such as withdrawal, increased irritability or angry outbursts, aggression and a decrease in concentration and attention

Increased physical complaints such as headaches, stomach aches, aches and pains

Changes in school performance, sleep, or appetite

Lack of interest in usual activities, including interest in playing with friends

To help children recover or cope with the situation, here are some helpful tips to make them feel safe again:

Reassure children that they are safe, both during and following the events of the hurricane. Spend extra time with your children and be sure to tell children they are loved.

Maintain routines. Even in the chaos of a disaster, children feel more safe and secure with structure and routine.

Be a role model. Children will take cues of how to handle situations from their parents, so modeling calm behaviors will be important during chaotic times.

Limit media exposure. Try to protect your child from overexposure to sights and images of the hurricane, including those in newspapers, on the Internet, or on television.

Encourage children to help. Children recover and cope better when they feel they are helping. Find opportunities in which they can contribute in small ways such as cleanup in the aftermath of the hurricane.

Keep things hopeful. A positive and optimistic outlook helps children see the things in in the world around them. This outlook can be one way to help them get through even the most challenging times.

For more helpful tips on ways that you can help your child cope with the effects of a hurricane, as well as things you can do for yourself, visit the website of the National Child Traumatic Stress Network, www.NCTSNet.org.