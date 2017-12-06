Give Experiences Instead of Toys - 8 Ideas

× Expand wikimedia commons kids watching

Every holiday season parents struggle with the thought of adding more toys to their children’s overflowing collections. As exciting as a new toy can be, it seems to only be a matter of time before it inevitably joins the rest of the clutter scattered across the house. This year, why not change it up and give the gift of experiences instead of toys? Whether you’re a parent or grandparent, giving children the opportunity to spend time with you and create lasting memories is sure to be one of the best gifts their receive this season!

Classes or Lessons – By registering your child in classes such as ballet, horseback riding, soccer, karate, or gymnastics, you can foster their interests and encourage them to gain skills in the activities they enjoy the most.

Family Memberships – A family membership to a local attraction is a gift that will last throughout the year. Consider nearby children’s museums, aquariums, zoos, or science museums as a great way to include the whole family in the experience.

Activity Gift Card - Some of the best gifts come by way of experiences. Kids love to be active, so why not give them a gift card for a fun activity? Whether it’s roller skating, laser tag, a trampoline park, miniature golf, bowling, or pottery making, your children will love getting to spend that quality time with you more than anything.

Event Tickets – A family outing to see a special event or show is a great gift that children can look forward to after the excitement of Christmas wears off. Tickets to a sports event, musical, monster truck show, or concert are all great ideas.

Crafting Supplies - Any gift that stirs up a kid’s imagination and lets them be artistic is sure to be a big hit. Stocking up on arts and crafts supplies is the perfect way to encourage the whole family to enjoy each other’s company while creating something beautiful together.

Movie Basket - Make it a movie night and purchase a copy of a movie that they love, then stick it in a gift basket with popcorn, candy, and maybe even a new pair of pajamas. Tell them they get to pick the night to snuggle up and watch together.

Share Your Favorites – Whether it’s the board game you loved to play growing up, your favorite children’s book, or your most beloved movie, why not gift them one of your own childhood favorites? Sitting down together and sharing in the experience will be a special time for both of you.

A “Yes” Day – If you’re feeling brave, this gift is one that your children will remember forever. Create a coupon good for one “Yes” day, an entire day where you will say yes to everything they ask for (within reason!) You might end up eating dessert for breakfast, going to the movies and then also the bowling alley, or spending the afternoon letting the kids use you as their new favorite toy, but it will be sure to create some lasting memories!