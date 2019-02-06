Fun Ways To Celebrate Valentine’s Day

× Expand Annesophia Richards Heart cookies

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to say “I Love You” than to do something fun together with those you love most? Whether it’s baking up a batch of cute Valentine’s cookies, making a personalized handprint bouquet, or checking out a local Valentine’s themed event in the area, you’ll be sure to feel some love with your little ones this holiday!

Arts & Crafts - Handprint Valentine Bouquet

What you’ll need:

red/pink/purple/green watercolor or washable paint

construction paper

scissors

markers/pens

To Make:

Use the paintbrush to cover your child’s hand in paint from palm to fingers. (Be sure to have a wet wipe or paper towel ready to remove and change colors.) Press the hand onto the paper in a bouquet-type fashion, leaving enough room at the bottom to paint your stems. Write a sweet Valentine’s Day note at the bottom of your bouquet!

Recipe - Be-My-Valentine Cookies

What You’ll Need:

For the Cookies -

1 cup butter

3 oz. cream cheese

3/4 cup sugar

1 large egg

1 tsp. peppermint or vanilla extract

3 cups flour

For the Chocolate Glaze -

12 oz. package chocolate chips

2 tbsp. Shortening

In a large bowl, combine butter, cream cheese, sugar, egg and peppermint or vanilla extract. Using electric mixer, beat at medium speed, until creamy. Reduce speed to low; add flour. Continue beating until well mixed. Divide dough in half; wrap each half in plastic food wrap. Refrigerate dough for 2 hours or overnight. Preheat oven to 375ºF. Roll out half of the dough (keep the remaining dough refrigerated) to 1/4-inch thickness on a lightly floured surface. Cut out cookies using a heart-shaped cookie cutter. Place cutouts 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake for 7 to 10 minutes, or until edges are very lightly browned. Remove from cookie sheets; cool completely on wire rack. Line cookie sheets with waxed paper. Melt chocolate chips and shortening in 1-quart saucepan over low heat, stirring often, until just melted and smooth (4 to 6 minutes). Dip half of each heart into the chocolate. Place cookies on lined cookie sheets and refrigerate until chocolate is firm. Store refrigerated in airtight containers, with waxed paper separating layers of cookies

Recipe courtesy of www.womansday.com

Valentine Events

All You Need is Love Storytime at Barnes and Noble Booksellers

Saturday, February 9th at 11am

Barnes and Noble, 890 Inspiration Drive, Wilmington

In this book, the beloved song "All You Need Is Love" comes vividly to life, showing that if we follow the music we will see there is indeed love all around us. Enjoy a cookie coloring activity, while supplies last. Get a coupon from our Café for a grilled cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4!

Nature’s Valentines

Thursday, February 14th through Saturday, February 16th from 10am to 11am

Halyburton Park, 4099 South 17th Street, Wilmington

Bring your “Little Explorers” out to the park and discover nature through stories, songs, hands-on activities, hikes, and crafts. Children must be accompanied by adults. Adults attend at no cost. Children ages 2-5 are $3. Please dress for the weather (including closed-toe shoes) to be ready for outdoor fun! Registration is required. For more information call 910-341-0075.

My Little Valentine Children's Tea Party

Saturday, February 16th from 3pm-4:30pm

Latimer House, 126 South 3rd Street, Wilmington

Spend a special day with the little one you love most at the Latimer House. Tell them to grab their Teddy for a tea party! An afternoon of tasty treats and fun awaits! Tickets include sandwiches, sweets, tea, a craft and chance to dress up for a picture to keep. Toy guests are welcome at no charge! For more information call 910-762-0492