× Expand Lauren Jacob Tray Buddi

Any parent will agree that kids are messy. This is especially true for babies, and even more so for babies who are eating from a high chair. Ask any mom and she’ll tell you that one of the most frustrating things about meal time with a little one is the constant food thrown on the floor. We've all been there...having just placed your baby’s neatly prepared food on their high chair tray, you’re just about to sit down yourself to eat when you glance over to see food strewn all over your clean floor. What a mess!

That’s why I was so impressed to discover that one clever mom, Jodi Bracho, has actually developed a solution for keeping your child’s meals on the tray and off the floor. Her product is called the Tray Buddi, an ingenious solution that keeps mealtime messes to a minimum. The Tray Buddi is designed to attach to most highchairs, booster seats, strollers, and even wheelchairs to keep help food, cups, toys and objects off the ground. It can easily be cleaned with soap and water or on the top rack of a dishwasher.

For local mom Lauren Jacob, the best feature of the Tray Buddi is its functionality. “The Tray Buddi is very easy to set up and buckle to the back of my daughter’s high chair. It’s great at keeping her sippy cup on the tray because when the sippy cup teeters, instead of falling off the tray it keeps it contained!” says Jacob.

The Tray Buddi is available in both aqua and pink. To learn more, visit www.traybuddi.com.

You can enter to win a Tray Buddi for your little one simply by commenting below with why you would like to win by 4/30/17.