Donate Your Extra Halloween Candy

× Expand wikimedia commons Halloween Candy

For most kids, the best thing about Halloween is the mountain of candy collected during trick or treating. For many parents, however, the sugar overload that inevitably comes with those candy-filled bags is one of the least pleasant aspects of the holiday. In our household, my children end up with piles of sweets, (some of which they don’t even like) and it’s always way too much for them to eat before the Christmas season brings in a whole new slew of sugary treats. So what’s a parent to do with all that candy? Donating it to one of the charitable organizations listed below is an easy and fun way to teach your kids how to share and help others in less fortunate situations. Giving a portion of Halloween candy away will brighten someone else’s day while helping to keep your family healthy, and that’s something that everyone in your household can feel good about!

Operation Gratitude

With the simple mission of putting a smile on soldiers’ faces, Operation Gratitude ships care packages to deployed U.S. troops as well as stateside first responders. Last Halloween season, this organization collected and redistributed 533,891 pounds of candy. Children are encouraged to send in drawings and letters for the troops as well, making this a fun family activity. For more information, as well as shipping details, visit Operation Gratitude.

Ronald McDonald House

The Ronald McDonald House organization aids in keeping families with seriously ill children together during medical treatment. Most Ronald McDonald locations across the country accept donations of unopened Halloween candy for the families being served. To find your local chapter, visit the Ronald McDonald House Organization

Halloween Candy Buy Back

Dentist offices and other local businesses will “buy back” candy in exchange for toothbrushes, coupons, or even sometimes cash. These businesses then ship the candy to U.S troops, helping to remove excess Halloween candy from kids while supporting our soldiers. For a list of participating dentist offices and businesses, see Halloween Candy Buy Back (Please also call ahead to see each business’s specific rules and candy drop-off hours.)

Soldier’s Angels Treats for Troops

Similar to the Halloween Candy Buy Back, the Soldiers’ Angels Treats for Troops Halloween Candy collection program includes local businesses that agree to accept excess Halloween candy from kids in exchange for goodies and prizes. The candy then goes to various service members, wounded heroes and veterans. For more information and to find a donation drop-off point, visit Soldiers’ Angels Treats for Troops

Operation Shoebox

Another organization focused on collecting and sending care packages to our overseas troops, Operation Shoebox accepts individually wrapped sweets year-round. For details, visit Operation Shoebox

Operation Stars and Stripes

This all-volunteer nonprofit organization collects excess Halloween candy during their “Operation Trick-or-Treating for the Troops” drives. For more information and shipping details, visit Operation Stars and Stripes

If you’d rather deliver your extra candy in person with your children, also consider donating to a local nursing home, retirement community, homeless shelter, food pantry, or soup kitchen. Call ahead to see if they accept candy donations for residents and guests, then gather the family and the candy and stop by to help bring a smile to someone’s face!