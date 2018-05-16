Bicycle Safety Tips for All Ages

× Expand hamptonwoods-shawnee.community-sherpa.com kid on bike

May is National Bike Month! Since 1956, the League of American Bicyclists has designated this month as a time to celebrate the many benefits that come from riding bicycles. Bike riding is fun, it’s a great form of exercise, and kids love the sense of independence that riding brings them. However, a bicycle is not a toy, but rather a non-motorized vehicle, which means that children need to know how to ride safely and be a responsible cyclist.

One of the most basic principles of bicycle safety is the use of a bicycle helmet. Properly fitted helmets can reduce the risk of brain and head injuries by at least 45%. However, estimates suggest that less than half of children ages 5-14 wear a bike helmet,

And for teenagers, that percentage is almost zero. In North Carolina, it is against the law for any child under the age of 16 not to be wearing a helmet while operating a bicycle on a public road.

In addition to making sure your child wears a helmet every time he or she rides, here are several other important tips when it comes to bicycle safety:

Ride on the sidewalk when you can. If not, ride in the same direction as traffic as far on the right-hand side as possible.

Teach your children proper hand signals and follow the rules of the road. Be predictable by making sure you ride in a straight line and don’t swerve between cars.

Make sure your child can be seen easily. Wear bright colors and reflective clothing.

Don’t allow your child to ride when it’s dark. If your child must ride at dawn or dusk, make sure he or she uses reflectors and lights.

Make sure the bike is the correct size for the child. A bike that’s too big makes injuries more likely. The child’s feet should reach the ground when he or she is seated.

Keep the bicycle in good repair. Things to inspect often include the brakes, the tire pressure, and the tightness of the chain.

Teach your child safe control of the bicycle. Both hands should always be kept on the handlebars. Books and other items should be carried in a backpack or a basket attached to the bike.

Only one person should ride a bike at a time.

Make sure your child never wears headphones while riding. He or she needs to be able to hear oncoming traffic. If the equipment falls out of your child’s ears, it could get tangled in the bike’s wheels, causing an accident.

Make sure your child wears the right clothing. He or she should wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes, not flip-flops or bare feet. Avoid loose-fitting clothing as it could get caught in tire spokes.

Finally, make sure to always set the right example and be a role model for your children by wearing a helmet yourself and following the above bicycle riding tips.

For more information, visit https://www.saintlukeskc.org/health-library/teaching-children-bicycle-safety