9 Fun Ideas for Backyard Camping

Now that the weather’s warming up, you may be looking for more activities that you and your family can plan outside. One great option that’s low hassle, inexpensive, and yet super fun for both kids and adults alike is backyard camping. A backyard campout allows you to experience all the joys of camping while remaining close to home. Camping at home helps parents avoid the stress of packing up the car and driving far away to a crowded campsite. Instead, you can stay within walking distance of a clean bathroom, get your kids away from their electronics, breathe in some fresh air, and still enjoy a wonderful family bonding experience full of lasting memories. So why not create a new family tradition make camping out in your own backyard one of your family’s best ‘trips’ ever?