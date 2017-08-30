7 Clever School Lunch Box Hacks

×
For many families, back-to-school time also signifies a return of those chaotic morning rushes out the door. The process of prepping, making, and packing school lunches oftentimes seems like a never-ending task that takes up way too much of those precious morning minutes. Luckily, there are many smart strategies and clever hacks aimed at helping to simplify your morning. Here are seven tips that make lunch box preparation much easier.
- Use frozen juice boxes as icepacks – Instead of an icepack taking up extra space in the lunch box, why not use frozen children’s beverages? Once they defrost, kids can enjoy the cold drinks with their lunch.
- Prevent soggy sandwiches – Instead of spreading sandwich condiments like mustard or mayo onto the bread itself, put it directly in between slices of cold cuts and cheese. This will keep the bread drier and more appetizing.
- Make PB&J sandwiches ahead of time and freeze them - Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches can stay fresh for up to 4-6 weeks in the freezer, so go ahead and make up a big batch in advance. When you take one out in the morning and put it in the lunch box, it’ll be thawed and ready to eat by lunchtime!
- Make lunch skewers – A fun way to get your kids involved in making their own lunches is to have them help make skewers. Using a plastic coffee stirrer or small wooden skewer with dulled ends, kids can help pick out and slide on their favorite components, from fruit slices to cheese cubes to chunks of chicken or turkey.
- Use wax paper - Instead of wrapping sandwiches in cling wrap or putting them inside Ziploc bags, opt for wax paper. Once unfolded, the wax paper doubles as a lunchtime placemat. You can even write a note right on the paper for your child to discover during lunch.
- Make your own “Lunchables” – For whatever reason, these store bought prepackaged meals are always popular among kids. However, it’s very easy to put together your own version at home, making the lunch much healthier as well as saving you money. Just use a lunch box or plastic container with divided compartments and fill each up with key ingredients: tiny cold cut squares, cheese slices, crackers, or even pizza sauce, shredded cheese and sandwich rounds for DIY pizza.
- Leave a clever note – Kids always love finding notes from parents in their lunchbox. Why not make the find a bit more unique by carving a short note into the peel of a banana or orange? Not only will you save paper, but the fruit just got a whole lot cooler!