10 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites

It’s summer, which means mosquitos are out in full force. Unfortunately, children are the easiest targets for these pesky bugs because more often than not kids are simply completely unaware of their presence. To lessen your little one’s chances of getting bit, a few good things to remember when playing outdoors are to keep skin covered as much as possible, be vigilant about staying away from standing water, and remember that mosquitoes are most active at night. However, mosquito bites are bound to happen at one point or another, so when your child comes to you with an itchy bite, here are a few simple and effective natural remedies you can easily find at home.

Oatmeal - Oatmeal has anti-irritant compounds that can relieve itching and swelling. By mixing equal parts of water and oatmeal in a bowl, you can create an oatmeal paste to slather on the bites for about ten minutes before washing off. For numerous bites, an oatmeal bath might be a better solution. Sprinkle one cup of oatmeal into a bathtub full of warm water, and soak in the bath for twenty minutes.

Ice – Ice can reduce swelling, as well as numb the skin temporarily in to relieve itching. Use a washcloth wrapped around crushed ice or ice cubes and place the cold cloth directly on the bites to lessen inflammation.

Honey - Raw honey contains an antimicrobial property that can help reduce skin irritation and prevent infection. Simply dab small amounts of honey directly to the bite.

Aloe Vera - Aloe Vera is another excellent remedy for easing a bite’s itching and swelling, and it also aids in healing the wound due to its antiseptic effects. Aloe Vera juice or gel can be directly rubbed onto the itchy bites.

Baking Soda - A thick paste made from baking soda and water can help relieve skin irritation and itchiness when applied to the affected area.

Vinegar - Vinegar is a wonderful antiseptic due to its acidic nature. For best results, apply vinegar to the bite immediately.

Dry Bar of Soap - Another simple remedy for mosquito bites is a dry bar of soap. Rub the bar directly on the bite to temporarily ease the itchiness.

Salt Paste - Salt can provide a quick relief for a pesky bite due to its antiseptic properties. Take finely ground salt and mix with a small amount of water to create a thick paste, and apply directly to bite.

Essential Oils - If you have any essential oils at home, such as rosemary, tea tree oil or lavender, you can use them to provide a bit of relief by applying directly onto the bite.

Toothpaste - Toothpaste can be used for so many things, including calming the itch and irritation of a mosquito bite. Apply a small dab of natural peppermint or mint-based toothpaste to the bite, let it dry, and keep it on for as long as desired.