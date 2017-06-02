Social Media/Content Marketing

We are looking for an individual with marketing experience to work with publisher to realize marketing opportunities for our website and newsletter. You will be in charge of attracting site traffic, converting that traffic into new leads for the business, and nurturing those leads to close into customers.

Build and manage the company’s social media profiles and presence, including Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and additional channels that may be deemed relevant.

Create shareable content appropriate for specific networks to spread both our brand and our content.

Monitor and engage in relevant social discussions about our company, clients, both from existing leads and customers as well as from brand new audiences.

Run regular social promotions and campaigns and track their success

Work with outside marketers and content marketers to help distribute content that educates and entertains our audience and supports marketing goals.

Drive consistent, relevant traffic and leads from our social network presence.

Explore new ways to engage and identify new social networks to reach our audience.

Track, measure, and analyze all initiatives to report on social media ROI.

Grow email subscriber list organically

Manage various email campaigns, including the template designs, calls-to-action, and content used in our email sends.

Grow our subscriber base by providing regular, helpful content that’s aligned with their needs and interests.

Hourly rate + Commission

To apply please email cover letter and resume to seasidemedia1@gmail.com