The New Wave of Personalized Pediatrics in Wilmington: Dockside Pediatrics

× Expand Dockside Pediatrics Dr. Marc Yandle and Dr. Nathan Cook

Choosing a pediatrician is an important decision for your family. Many factors go into deciding which clinic will be the best fit for your family - location, clinic hours, reputation. But there are a few things a clinic can offer that would go a long way in making your life as a parent easier. Through personalized care centered around your child and convenience built to support you as a family, Dockside Pediatrics introduces a new standard in pediatric care.

Direct Access to your physician - When you call, we answer; day or night, weekday or weekend. No more endless phone trees to have your questions answered!

Convenient, same day scheduling - We work hard to make your life easier. Our schedules work around your schedule.

Extended office visits - We take time to get to know you. Appointment times are your time. Take as long as you need.

House calls - Yes, they do exist. We get out, so you don’t have to. No one wants to bring their newborn to a doctor’s office if they don’t have to.

Medication dispensing - One stop. We send the medicine with you, so you can go home, not to the pharmacy.

Members of Dockside Pediatrics receive these benefits and many more! If this is the type of relationship you want with your pediatrician, contact us to learn more about the future of pediatrics in Wilmington!

5710 Oleander Drive, Suite 207 Wilmington, NC 28403

info@docksidepediatrics.com

docksidepediatrics.com • 910-399-1954