Plan your Disney Vacation Without Breaking the Bank

One question I get a lot here at My Mickey Vacation Travel is “What kind of vacation can we have for our budget?” The fact is, every family is different, and everyone vacations differently, but thanks to my vast experience, I know that it’s possible to have an amazing and magical vacation with a realistic budget. In fact, I pride ourselves on getting to know my clients and helping them build their dream vacations based on their interests.

That being said, here are some of my best tips for planning your Disney vacation without breaking the bank. Keep these points in mind when you’re making your quote request, so I can find you the best possible options for your vacation.

1. Know When To Go

Parks have seasons, like any destination. Prices fluctuate throughout the year, but tend to be highest around major holidays, during school vacations, and in the early summer. If you can, plan your vacation for a value season, when your hotel rates will be lower.

2. Choose the Right Resort

There are several categories of Walt Disney World resorts: Value, Moderate, and Deluxe. Do you plan to spend most of your time in the parks? A Value resort is a great option, and can save you more per night, but don’t expect too many extras. If you want more amenities (larger pools with slides, table service restaurants on site, a location on the monorail) expect to pay more for a Deluxe resort (but it will be worth it).

3. Buy the Right Park Tickets

The more days you purchase on your park tickets, the lower the per day cost. Before you purchase tickets, though, consider your vacation plans. Adding on options like the Park Hopper or Water Park admissions can increase the cost. Before you add these options, think about how you’ll be touring the parks (and talk with me about an itinerary) and whether you need to the add-ons or not.

Know Your Dining Habits

The Disney Dining Plan is a popular option for many families visiting Walt Disney World. It essentially allows you to prepay for your meals and snacks, and depending on how you use your credits, you can save some money on your expenses. Before you add the dining plan, though, think about how your family eats. If you like to have a sit-down meal each day, plan to enjoy lots of character meals, and want plenty of snacks, it’s probably a great option. Talk with me to weigh your options, and determine which plan works best for your family.

Don’t Forget the Extras

Staying at a Disney resort offers a great deal of value over offsite options, starting when you arrive in Orlando. Disney’s Magical Express will transport you and your luggage directly to your resort, where you’ll enjoy complimentary WiFi, park transportation, and access to pools and other recreation. You don’t need to worry about the renting a car and the expenses that come with it, paying for parking at the parks, or navigating around the busy Orlando area. Not only can you save hundreds, you also save time and aggravation. And it only takes $200 to reserve your magical vacation, with the balance due 30 days before your arrival.

As the owner of My Mickey Vacation Travel, I am experienced in planning all types of vacations, and can take all of the guesswork and stress out of planning yours. So, what are you waiting for? Contact me today at karen@mymickeyvacation.com or 910-398-4438 to get started!