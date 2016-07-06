Sunburn Remedies You Can Make at Home

As the hot days of summer continue, so do the hours spent by many families in the sun at the beach or pool. We all know the importance of sunscreen and skin protection when it comes to our children, but even the most diligent of parents can sometimes face the possibility of having to soothe a sun-burned child. The good news is that young skin tends to heal quicker than older skin, but the bad news is that young skin is also much more vulnerable to the sun’s strong rays and less able to protect itself from injury. Children’s skin is very sensitive, making many over-the-counter sunburn products made for adults bad choices when it comes to treatment. Allergic reactions to these products can occur due to the alcohol, anesthetics, and other chemicals they may contain. Instead, here are a few sunburn remedies that you can make at home to help soothe your child’s skin and speed up their recovery, so they can get back outside to continue enjoying their summer.

Cool Water - Place your child in a cool (but not too cold) bath, shower, or use cool compresses on the skin to take away heat and pain. Avoid using soap, as this can cause further dryness and irritation.

Ice - Wrap an ice pack or a bag of frozen vegetables in a thin towel and place on the burned area. Be careful not to apply the ice directly to the skin, however, so as not to cause frostbite and additional pain.

Milk - Soak a washcloth in cool milk and then place it on the affected area. The fat, protein and pH of milk work as anti-inflammatory agents to help soothe the skin and reduce swelling and discomfort.

Baking soda - Add one cup of baking soda to your child's cool bath and have him or her soak in it for 15 minutes. The alkaline nature of the baking soda soothes the inflammation of the skin and reduces itching.

Oatmeal - Another great bath time additive is oatmeal, as its soothing properties reduce irritation and help the skin to retain moisture. Grind one cup of instant or slow-cooking oatmeal in a blender or food processor to a smooth consistency, and then pour into bath water and soak.

Witch Hazel - Create a cool compress with witch hazel, an astringent known for its long-lasting anti-inflammatory relief. Moisten a washcloth with witch hazel and apply directly to the skin for temporary relief. You can also dip cotton balls into the witch hazel and gently rub them directly across smaller areas of your child's skin.

In addition to the above remedies, children’s Ibuprofen, Advil or Motrin can also reduce inflammation and provide relief from the pain. Aloe Vera gel, available at any drugstore, is another tried and true topical treatment that helps ease sunburn discomfort. Finally, remember to offer your child lots of extra water to prevent dehydration and replace the fluids lost as a side effect of the sunburn.